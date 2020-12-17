Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,102,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,159.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock worth $11,745,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

