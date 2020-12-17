Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $72,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $104,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TECK shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:TECK opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

