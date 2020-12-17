IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,798 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRWG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

GRWG opened at $38.71 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.35 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

