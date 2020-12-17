Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $461.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $462.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

