IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,754 World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,085,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 909,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get World Gold Trust - SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for World Gold Trust - SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Gold Trust - SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.