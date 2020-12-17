Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Increased to $1.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $1.33.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.35.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

