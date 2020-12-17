TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Huber Research

Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TGNA stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

