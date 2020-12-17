APN Convenience Retail REIT (AQR.AX) (AQR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on February 5th

APN Convenience Retail REIT (AQR.AX) (ASX:AQR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08.

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

