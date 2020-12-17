Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Underweight

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

