Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 143,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

