Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $11.57. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 253,037 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.