BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) PT Raised to $22.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BLRX opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

