Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $403,548.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,896,567 shares of company stock worth $154,981,438 over the last ninety days.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of PINS opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

