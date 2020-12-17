Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of RingCentral worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 57,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $369.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.09, for a total transaction of $269,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,971,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,921 shares of company stock valued at $77,788,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

