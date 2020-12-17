Sei Investments Co. Has $17.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,977,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $354.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.65 and a 200-day moving average of $377.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

