Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,856 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 120,804 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $5,577,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $354.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

