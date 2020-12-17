Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.15% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 549.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

