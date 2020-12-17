Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.27.

Shares of IEX opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.