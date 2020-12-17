Sei Investments Co. Has $17.01 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

