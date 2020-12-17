Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,002 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,731,000 after purchasing an additional 259,938 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,254,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 631,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.