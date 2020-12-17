Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ambev by 20.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 229,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

