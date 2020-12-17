Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,636 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 232,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 193,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $58.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

