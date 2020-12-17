Sei Investments Co. Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,791,000 after buying an additional 1,193,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 459,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

NYSE HPE opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

