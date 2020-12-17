Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,562 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

