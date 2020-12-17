Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,562 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,390,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

