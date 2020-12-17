Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $54.43

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $47.40 on Monday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,951,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

