Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE: KOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2020 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/18/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences’ earnings missed estimates in the third quarter. The company is developing its lead pipeline candidate KSI-301, a biologic therapy for treating various retinal vascular diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the DAZZLE study for a chronic eye disorder. If successfully developed and approved, the company believes that KSI-301 can serve an area of hugely unmet medical need for new foundational therapy on retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences remains on track to submit a single filing for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat three retinal vascular diseases. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Kodiak Sciences is yet to generate any revenues. Lack of collaboration too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay or a regulatory setback related to KSI-301 will hurt the stock. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/16/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

11/13/2020 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

11/9/2020 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $115.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 74,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $3,802,272 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

