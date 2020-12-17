Sei Investments Co. Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

