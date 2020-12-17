Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.31.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $178.88. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

