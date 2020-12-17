Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,223 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox stock opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

