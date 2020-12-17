National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Receives C$78.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$72.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.61. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2199994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

