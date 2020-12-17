Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) Target Price at $26.00

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altimmune by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of ALT opened at $12.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.22.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

