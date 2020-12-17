Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average is $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,548 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $67,840,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $66,188,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,856,000 after purchasing an additional 308,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

