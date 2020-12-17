Sei Investments Co. Has $15.61 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flex were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 13.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

