BidaskClub Upgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 202,758 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,024.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 90.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.