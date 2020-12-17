Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $95.17

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

VC opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -114.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.42 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

