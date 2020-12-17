DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,137.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,137.17 ($93.25).

DCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,410 ($70.68) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,517.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,246.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. DCC plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 51.95 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

