ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 197,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 128,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 123,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $699.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.