Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 17,879 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $139,000.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

