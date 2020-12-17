Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $174.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.04 and a beta of 1.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

