Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 598 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NovoCure stock opened at $157.13 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $174.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.04 and a beta of 1.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

