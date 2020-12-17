Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 29,056 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $668.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

