Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 136.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 290,517 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,362,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

