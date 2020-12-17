Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:IIM opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.