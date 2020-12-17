Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 33,598 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $436.45 million, a P/E ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.