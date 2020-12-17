Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

