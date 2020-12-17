Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 97,473 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,473 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.94% of Nabors Industries worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($18.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.18 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

