Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,938 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Balchem worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Balchem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Balchem by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Balchem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

