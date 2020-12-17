Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,938 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Balchem worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Balchem by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Balchem stock opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

