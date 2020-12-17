5,016 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after buying an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 416,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $31,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

